Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 4, 2021

Rainy overnight, snow in the mountains for tonight
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a nice day for the majority of Thursday. Temperatures started out pretty chilly for most, with a low recorded in Clarksburg of 12F. But once the sun came out, those temperatures rose fast. This afternoon clouds began rolling in in advance of the next front that will be here this evening. Expect to see mostly rain in the lower elevations with snow in the higher terrain. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow accumulation of up to 2 inches, with the chance of some mountain areas receiving a light glazing of ice. This currently is valid from Thursday at 10 pm until Friday morning at 10 am. The rest of Friday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures into the mid to high 30′s. And the weekend looks mostly fine, but we will have a chance to see a few disturbances pushing through during the evenings to give us a bit of snow, but don’t expect to see any accumulations with those.

Tonight: Rain showers in the lowlands, snow in the mountains: Low 38

Friday: Morning rain showers then mostly cloudy: High 36

Saturday: Morning snow showers then partly cloudy: High: 39

Sunday: Morning snow showers then cloudy: High: 34

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West...
UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone’: Man found in snow with dog guarding him
Police say the employee, a man in his 40s, was confronted by 95-year-old Okie Payne as he...
Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for February 4, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for February 4, 2021
2 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 4th, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 4 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 4 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 4 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 4 2021