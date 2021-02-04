Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 4, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a nice day for the majority of Thursday. Temperatures started out pretty chilly for most, with a low recorded in Clarksburg of 12F. But once the sun came out, those temperatures rose fast. This afternoon clouds began rolling in in advance of the next front that will be here this evening. Expect to see mostly rain in the lower elevations with snow in the higher terrain. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow accumulation of up to 2 inches, with the chance of some mountain areas receiving a light glazing of ice. This currently is valid from Thursday at 10 pm until Friday morning at 10 am. The rest of Friday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures into the mid to high 30′s. And the weekend looks mostly fine, but we will have a chance to see a few disturbances pushing through during the evenings to give us a bit of snow, but don’t expect to see any accumulations with those.

Tonight: Rain showers in the lowlands, snow in the mountains: Low 38

Friday: Morning rain showers then mostly cloudy: High 36

Saturday: Morning snow showers then partly cloudy: High: 39

Sunday: Morning snow showers then cloudy: High: 34

