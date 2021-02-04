Advertisement

Local Fraternal Order of Police threaten suit over Morgantown citizen review board

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown City Council is continuing forward with a proposed citizen review board for the city’s police department. The effort has been months in the making and the next step for councilmembers is to send the draft plan for the board to the West Virginia Attorney General for approval.

“The purpose of this ordinance is to give the public the opportunity to present complaints or concerns that they have about the police and to have a transparent process to have a place where those complaints can be reviewed,” said Rachel Fetty, Deputy Mayor of Morgantown.

But there may be more roadblocks than expected. On Tuesday the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 87, which represents Monongalia and Preston counties, published an open letter to the Morgantown council threatening legal action if the proposed ordinance in its current form is enacted.

Posted by WV FOP Lodge #87 on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

The letter was written by Wheeling attorney Teresa Toriseva, serving as counsel for the FOP. In the three pages, Toriseva questions the purpose and legality of the review board.

“The proposed ordinance would give its Board members power equal to the members of the civil services commission, and in this way, violate state law,” Toriseva writes.

The FOP plans to launch the suit in the event that the council creates the board, but the ordinance still has a major hurdle in the form of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. The A.G. publicly denounced the board last year, threatening litigation if it is enacted. City councilmembers plan to adjust the ordinance after the A.G. reviews the plan in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West...
UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Morgantown Police have found the body of Alexa Randolph.
UPDATE: Deputies investigating Morgantown woman’s death as homicide
New retailers coming to Westridge Commons, Morgantown.
Five national retailers coming to Westridge
Helvetia fatal accident
One woman dead, two children injured in single-vehicle accident in Randolph County

Latest News

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Horsemanship Therapy
Horsemanship Therapy
Local pharmacies still working to administer COVID-19 vaccines
Local pharmacies to soon administer COVID-19 vaccines
Local pharmacies still working to administer COVID-19 vaccines
Local pharmacies still working to administer covid vaccines