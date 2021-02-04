Local Fraternal Order of Police threaten suit over Morgantown citizen review board

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown City Council is continuing forward with a proposed citizen review board for the city’s police department. The effort has been months in the making and the next step for councilmembers is to send the draft plan for the board to the West Virginia Attorney General for approval.

“The purpose of this ordinance is to give the public the opportunity to present complaints or concerns that they have about the police and to have a transparent process to have a place where those complaints can be reviewed,” said Rachel Fetty, Deputy Mayor of Morgantown.

But there may be more roadblocks than expected. On Tuesday the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 87, which represents Monongalia and Preston counties, published an open letter to the Morgantown council threatening legal action if the proposed ordinance in its current form is enacted.

The letter was written by Wheeling attorney Teresa Toriseva, serving as counsel for the FOP. In the three pages, Toriseva questions the purpose and legality of the review board.

“The proposed ordinance would give its Board members power equal to the members of the civil services commission, and in this way, violate state law,” Toriseva writes.

The FOP plans to launch the suit in the event that the council creates the board, but the ordinance still has a major hurdle in the form of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. The A.G. publicly denounced the board last year, threatening litigation if it is enacted. City councilmembers plan to adjust the ordinance after the A.G. reviews the plan in the coming weeks.

