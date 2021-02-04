Marion County parents, students can share thoughts on school calendar in survey

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Calendar Committee is asking for the public’s help.

If you want to share input on the 2021-2022 Marion County school year calendar, you’re asked to fill out an online survey.

You can share your thoughts on things like climate control days, holiday breaks, and first and last day of class dates.

Surveys are due by Feb. 9.

Responses will be shared with the Calendar Committee and Marion County Board of Education.

The committee says they want to adopt 2021-2022 calendar during March.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.