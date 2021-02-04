Advertisement

Marion County United Way offering free tax preparation

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County United Way is offering free tax preparation to those who qualify.

“The only stipulation is that every household has to make less than $57,000,” said program manager chris yost,” said Program Manager Chris Yost.

The free tax filing service begins February 22nd and is offered through the volunteer income tax assistance program.

“The vita program is a national program. Last year was a first year doing it here, it was cut short due to the coronavirus so we only got about 30 returned prepared. This year, however, we are on track to have 700 returns prepared,” said Yost.

Yost says it’s important for people to save the money they would be spending hundreds on just to get their taxes prepared.

“It’s best in our area but also with the pandemic,” continued Yost. “We are really wanting people to save all the money they can we understand that, that’s one of our core values.”

The virus has changed much of how we do things, including how we do our taxes and Yost says the organization adapted.

“It’s a full drop off service, all you have to do is pull up to our front door, a vita volunteer will come up, meet you at your car, have you fill out a short simple form, collect your tax documentation and you’re on your way,” Yost said.

The service will be available until April 15th. Call (304) 366-4550 to schedule an appointment.

Not in Marion or Taylor counties? Click here to find other free tax prep in West Virginia.

