Morgantown Sends Seven to College Athletics

Three Mohigans to play Division I football
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Seven Morgantown Mohigans inked their college commitments on National Signing Day.

Four will represent MHS football. Howley Award winner for the state’s top linebacker and first team all-state selection Caden Biser will follow in his father’s footsteps as a preferred walk-on at WVU.

Second team all-state selection Cam Rice also signed with WVU as a preferred walk-on after decommitting from Fairmont State this week. Rice is set to play on the Mountaineers’ defensive line.

Defensive lineman Tanner Slavic is heading to William & Mary after transferring to MHS for his senior season. Two-time all-state honorable mention selection Deondre Crudup signed with Glenville State football as well.

On the diamond, middle infielder Zach Owens is heading to Davis & Elkins and shortstop Quincy Thornton signed with West Virginia State.

Hannah Calvert inked with University of Charleston lacrosse.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

