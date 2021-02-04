No. 21 West Virginia pulls away from Iowa State for 9th straight win, 65-56
Gondrezick paced the Mountaineers with 24 points
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 21 West Virginia women’s basketball (14-2) pulled away from Iowa State (11-7) in the third quarter to win its ninth straight contest, 65-56.
It’s the Mountaineers eighth consecutive win in Big 12 play.
WVU was led by reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, r-senior guard Kysre Gondrezick who scored 10 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter. Junior guard Madisen Smith added 15 & Kari Niblack had 11 and 9.
The Cyclones were paced by 17 points from junior forward/guard Ashley Joens, who was their only player in the double figures.
West Virginia visits Texas on Saturday at 8 p.m. looking for a season sweep over the Longhorns.
