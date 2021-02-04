Advertisement

Tygarts Valley sends Boggs & Depp to WV Wesleyan football

First Bulldog college football signees in 5 years
Feb. 4, 2021
MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time in 5 years, Tygarts Valley hosted a National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Kicker Liam Depp & second team all state utility player Caden Boggs both inked with WV Wesleyan.

Depp joined the Bulldogs as a junior and became their starting kicker. He hit a career long field goal of 41 yards in his senior campaign.

Boggs was a second team all-state selection in his junior & senior seasons. He tallied 4,374 all purpose yards in his career with 32 rushing touchdowns & 11 receiving scores.

