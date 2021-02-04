Tygarts Valley sends Boggs & Depp to WV Wesleyan football

MILL CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time in 5 years, Tygarts Valley hosted a National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Kicker Liam Depp & second team all state utility player Caden Boggs both inked with WV Wesleyan.

Depp joined the Bulldogs as a junior and became their starting kicker. He hit a career long field goal of 41 yards in his senior campaign.

Boggs was a second team all-state selection in his junior & senior seasons. He tallied 4,374 all purpose yards in his career with 32 rushing touchdowns & 11 receiving scores.

A big leg from in state!



Welcome to Wesleyan, @liam_depp33



👤 Liam Depp

🏈 Kicker

🏡 Elkins, WV

🏫 Tygart Valley HS

📹https://t.co/Kp5Qobs5wb pic.twitter.com/xHG6CXuoeS — WVWC Football (@WVWCFB) February 3, 2021

