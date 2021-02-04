Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Feb. 4

John Halterman: Did what happen between the reddit online forum and the hedge fund managers last week mean that Wall Street is now broken? Well I got to tell ya in the short term people do a lot of crazy things. You know dont bet against the market or dont try to manipulate the market and drive it up. And that is exactly what happened last week. Where basically David got the best of Golith. Now is that a strategy that is going to work in the long term? Probably not. You know I tell people this all the time. If you are just wanting to have fun and you are there for the short term and you have extra money and you want to do something like that, go for it. Have fun. But if you are the type of person who says hey this is my retirement. I dont want to take crazy risks. I want to make sure this money is here for me and is going to fund my lifestyle. Well then definitely dont play that game. You know work with someone like myself who is going to put together a strategy that is going to help you manage the risk so you can enjoy your retirement lifestyle. For more answers, call or visit my website today.

