Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Feb. 4

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John Halterman: Did what happen between the reddit online forum and the hedge fund managers last week mean that Wall Street is now broken? Well I got to tell ya in the short term people do a lot of crazy things. You know dont bet against the market or dont try to manipulate the market and drive it up. And that is exactly what happened last week. Where basically David got the best of Golith. Now is that a strategy that is going to work in the long term? Probably not. You know I tell people this all the time. If you are just wanting to have fun and you are there for the short term and you have extra money and you want to do something like that, go for it. Have fun. But if you are the type of person who says hey this is my retirement. I dont want to take crazy risks. I want to make sure this money is here for me and is going to fund my lifestyle. Well then definitely dont play that game. You know work with someone like myself who is going to put together a strategy that is going to help you manage the risk so you can enjoy your retirement lifestyle. For more answers, call or visit my website today.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West...
UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone’: Man found in snow with dog guarding him
Police say the employee, a man in his 40s, was confronted by 95-year-old Okie Payne as he...
Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money

Latest News

Morrisey Opioid Announcement
Morrisey Opioid Announcement
Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Feb. 4
Wisdom to Wealth- Thursday, Feb. 4
Bridgeport’s indoor recreation complex ‘The Bridge’ opening soon
Bridgeport’s indoor recreation complex ‘The Bridge’ opening soon
W.Va. lawmaker who resigned over slurs returns to statehouse
W.Va. lawmaker who resigned over slurs returns to statehouse