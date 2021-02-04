W.Va. Federal prison inmate dies of COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Gilmer in Glenville, West Virginia has died of COVID-19, announced the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Officials say that on Saturday, inmate Otis Morris tested positive for COVID-19 at FCI Gilmer and was placed in medical isolation. On Tuesday, Morris was transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation due to hypoxia and weakness. Morris’s condition continued to decline and he was placed on a ventilator. On Wednesday Morris, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Morris was a 69-year-old male who was sentenced in the Western District of Michigan to a 540-month aggregated sentence for Controlled Possession with Intent to Distribute greater than 5 kilograms of Cocaine; Felon in Possession of a Firearm; Distribution and Possession With Intent to Distribute an Unspecified Quantity of Cocaine and Cocaine Base; Possession with Intent to Distribute greater than 500 grams of Cocaine, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. He had been in custody at FCI Gilmer since October 25, 2019.

FCI Gilmer is a medium security facility that currently houses 1,401 male inmates.

