$1400 Direct Payment COVID Relief bill from McKinley, Blunt Rochester

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Earlier today, Rep. David B. McKinley, P.E. (R-W.Va) and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) introduced bipartisan legislation which calls for relief to be provided in order to assist with financial difficulties cause by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this legislation, which is titled The Coronavirus Assistance for American Families Act, a direct payment of $1,400 would go to adults, along with an additional $1,400 to any dependents (those with disabilities or the elderly are included).

Statistics show that approximately 8 in 10 Americans would support the issuance of $1,400 direct payments. Rep. McKinley states that “Today’s weak job’s report highlights how American families are struggling and need immediate relief. More than half of households have reported major financial challenges due to the economic and public health crisis.” He adds that “By providing a third round of individual relief, millions of American families would receive the help they need. As Congress continues to negotiate additional COVID-19 relief measures, we must prioritize family-focused direct assistance to those who need it most.”

Blunt Rochester went on to say that “As we continue to battle against the health and economic implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most effective policies that Congress has instituted is direct payments. While I was pleased that a $600 direct payment made it into the last COVID relief package, the reality is that American families are struggling and need more support.“ He also stated that he is “proud to, once again, join with Representative McKinley to make clear that providing direct relief to the American people shouldn’t be a partisan issue. I’m also pleased that our bill would provide additional relief to families who are caring for dependents. Congress must continue to prioritize direct payments for the American people as quickly as possible.”

In summary, The Coronavirus Assistance for American Families Act would provide $1400 direct payments to each adult, with $1400 more to each dependent, so that a couple would be able to receive $2,800, and a family of four would receive $5,600. However, the full payment is only made to single filers that make $75,000 (or less) and joint filers making $150,000 (or less). Above these levels, payment would decrease by $5 for every $100. This also includes adult dependents like college students or those with disabilities.

