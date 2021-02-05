Advertisement

2,800 fans welcome to WVU Coliseum for Feb. 13 game vs. Oklahoma

Up from 1,500 that will be permitted for this weekend’s Kansas game
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Coliseum doors are opening up just a little wider this month.

The school is allowing 2,800 fans into the Mountaineer men’s basketball game against Oklahoma on February 13.

WVU is set to welcome in 1,500 for this Saturday’s game against Kansas, up 500 people from the Florida game.

The Mountaineers are slated to host the Sooners next Saturday at 1 p.m.

