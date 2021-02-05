Advertisement

Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 5th, 2021

A sunny Friday afternoon!
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:08 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Overnight showers turn to snow in the early morning, but the snow showers push out by the early afternoon. We see strong winds through the day on Friday, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour, and highs just above freezing. On Saturday, we remain windy, cloudy, and dry, with temperatures in the mid-30s. On Sunday, temperatures sit just above freezing, and we have a chance for some light morning snow for showers that push out by lunchtime. We are dry but cloudy on Monday, with some pictures in the low forties, but clouds build overnight. Rain pushes in early on Tuesday morning, bringing us some sprinkles throughout the day and some mountain flurries. We dry out on Wednesday, but our temperatures stay around 30 degrees. Then, snow moves in on Thursday morning from the south, bringing plenty of flurries through the region. Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper twenties, making for a cold and to the week. The snow continues on and off into Friday morning, and temperatures remain cold. Currently, it appears that our polar vortex dips down into the region on Thursday, bringing chilly temperatures on Thursday and even colder temperatures in the teens on Friday. Single digit temperatures are possible overnight, so enjoy that warm weather while it’s here and don’t forget to bundle up!

Today: Early morning flurries taper off, giving way to a sunny afternoon. High: 32.

Tonight: Cloud cover and winds overnight. Low: 28.

Saturday: Mostly dry but windy. High: 35.

Sunday: Morning snow showers with chilly air. High: 32.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCI Gilmer
W.Va. Federal prison inmate dies of COVID-19
Police say the employee, a man in his 40s, was confronted by 95-year-old Okie Payne as he...
Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money
Julie M. Wheeler
W.Va. Woman who tried to fake death gets extra year in prison
Pet Helpers: Zoey
Pet Helpers: Zoey
Local Fraternal Order of Police threaten suit over Morgantown citizen review board

Latest News

Winter Storm Warning that goes into effect December 16, at early-morning. This is because much...
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 4, 2021
Watches and Warnings as of February 4, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | February 4, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for February 4, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for February 4, 2021
2 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 4th, 2021