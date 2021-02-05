Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 5th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Overnight showers turn to snow in the early morning, but the snow showers push out by the early afternoon. We see strong winds through the day on Friday, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour, and highs just above freezing. On Saturday, we remain windy, cloudy, and dry, with temperatures in the mid-30s. On Sunday, temperatures sit just above freezing, and we have a chance for some light morning snow for showers that push out by lunchtime. We are dry but cloudy on Monday, with some pictures in the low forties, but clouds build overnight. Rain pushes in early on Tuesday morning, bringing us some sprinkles throughout the day and some mountain flurries. We dry out on Wednesday, but our temperatures stay around 30 degrees. Then, snow moves in on Thursday morning from the south, bringing plenty of flurries through the region. Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper twenties, making for a cold and to the week. The snow continues on and off into Friday morning, and temperatures remain cold. Currently, it appears that our polar vortex dips down into the region on Thursday, bringing chilly temperatures on Thursday and even colder temperatures in the teens on Friday. Single digit temperatures are possible overnight, so enjoy that warm weather while it’s here and don’t forget to bundle up!

Today: Early morning flurries taper off, giving way to a sunny afternoon. High: 32.

Tonight: Cloud cover and winds overnight. Low: 28.

Saturday: Mostly dry but windy. High: 35.

Sunday: Morning snow showers with chilly air. High: 32.

