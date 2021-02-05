Advertisement

CDC to issue school reopening guidance next week

By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will release guidance on reopening schools this coming week.

It has been almost a year of at-home learning for some students and many are ready to get back into the classroom.

A big concern is figuring out how to minimize the spread of COVID-19 before returning.

Even with guidance and regulations, CDC officials say community spread must be down before it is safe for teachers and students to reenter schools.

Not everyone wants to go back. Some teacher unions are resisting reopening schools amid fears of infection.

President Joe Biden has said he will work to reopen K-12 schools in his first 100 days in office, but made it clear he will defer to medical experts to dictate when that happens.

The president has signed multiple executive actions to help reopen schools and establish a national strategy to get the pandemic under control.

Biden is also pushing Congress to approve $170 billion for schools and colleges to help them operate safely in person or facilitate remote learning.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCI Gilmer
W.Va. Federal prison inmate dies of COVID-19
Julie M. Wheeler
W.Va. Woman who tried to fake death gets extra year in prison
Police say the employee, a man in his 40s, was confronted by 95-year-old Okie Payne as he...
Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Pet Helpers: Zoey
Pet Helpers: Zoey

Latest News

IRS mistakenly sends letter about stimulus
Paul Grisham and his wife Carole Salazar look over his wallet that he lost during his 13-month...
Wallet lost in Antarctica in ’60s returned to California man
coronavirus vaccine
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist COVID-19 vaccine drive
President Joe Biden addressed the employment landscape today as the administration aims to...
White House, Congress focus on coronavirus-impacted jobs