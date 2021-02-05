Debra Marie Sandy Debra Marie Sandy, 73, of Reynoldsville passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born in Clarksburg on August 19, 1947, a daughter of the late Robert J. and Gertrude Sutton Hardman. She was married to Reverend Rodney Sandy who preceded her in death on February 16, 2016. Surviving are one son, Reverend Timothy Sandy and his wife Kim of Lumberport; one daughter, Robin Tucker and her husband Jeff of Reynoldsville; eight grandchildren, Jessica Swiger and her husband Matt, Krista Flowers and her husband Austin, Kelsie Stewart and her husband T.J., Matt Pumphrey, Amber Tucker and her husband John Phillips, Breana Tucker, Alan Tucker and his wife Megan, and Andrew Tucker; eight great grandchildren, Abagale, Madalyn, Gideon, Leviticus, Kynzlee, Judah, Alistair and Hinley; and a special cousin, Ronda Lantz and her husband David, who was like a sister to her. She was also preceded in death by one son, Robert Joseph Sandy; one sister, Mary Ann Hardman; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. William Sandy and his wife Wilma. Mrs. Sandy was a 1966 graduate of Victory High School. She was a member of High Rock Ministries where she was involved in the Care Program, Women’s Ministry and a teacher of the Children’s Church. She was a Board Member and Prayer Warrior of Camp Consumed where she was also in charge of the snack shack. Private services will be held with Pastor Bobby Nuzum officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Camp Consumed, 200 Braxton Avenue, Clarksburg, WV 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Debra Marie Sandy (Picasa | Debra Marie Sandy)