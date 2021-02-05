Advertisement

Debra Marie Sandy

Debra Marie Sandy, 73, of Reynoldsville passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born in Clarksburg on August 19, 1947, a daughter of the late Robert J. and Gertrude Sutton Hardman. She was married to Reverend Rodney Sandy who preceded her in death on February 16, 2016. Surviving are one son, Reverend Timothy Sandy and his wife Kim of Lumberport; one daughter, Robin Tucker and her husband Jeff of Reynoldsville; eight grandchildren, Jessica Swiger and her husband Matt, Krista Flowers and her husband Austin, Kelsie Stewart and her husband T.J., Matt Pumphrey, Amber Tucker and her husband John Phillips, Breana Tucker, Alan Tucker and his wife Megan, and Andrew Tucker; eight great grandchildren, Abagale, Madalyn, Gideon, Leviticus, Kynzlee, Judah, Alistair and Hinley; and a special cousin, Ronda Lantz and her husband David, who was like a sister to her. She was also preceded in death by one son, Robert Joseph Sandy; one sister, Mary Ann Hardman; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rev. William Sandy and his wife Wilma. Mrs. Sandy was a 1966 graduate of Victory High School. She was a member of High Rock Ministries where she was involved in the Care Program, Women’s Ministry and a teacher of the Children’s Church. She was a Board Member and Prayer Warrior of Camp Consumed where she was also in charge of the snack shack. Private services will be held with Pastor Bobby Nuzum officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Camp Consumed, 200 Braxton Avenue, Clarksburg, WV 26301. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Debra Marie Sandy
Debra Marie Sandy(Picasa | Debra Marie Sandy)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West...
UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone’: Man found in snow with dog guarding him
Police say the employee, a man in his 40s, was confronted by 95-year-old Okie Payne as he...
Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money

Latest News

Kathleen “Kathy” (Gemondo) Piccalo
Kathleen “Kathy” (Gemondo) Piccalo
United Way
United Way Wednesday, Feb. 2- their mission and how you can help
UWW
United Way Wednesday 2 3 2021
Dewey Edmund Rowe
Dewey Edmund Rowe