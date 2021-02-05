Elkins duo Guire & Vandevender ink with Fairmont State
Both will play defense for the Fighting Falcons
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Elkins quarterback and defensive back Rodney Vandevender and linebacker & running back TJ Guire both inked with Fairmont State football on national signing day.
The duo both played an integral part in the Tigers first playoff win in program history in 2020 and are slated to play defense in college.
Guire was a second team all-state selection at LB in 2020 & Vandevender earned honorable mention honors.
