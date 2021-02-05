Advertisement

Elkins duo Guire & Vandevender ink with Fairmont State

Both will play defense for the Fighting Falcons
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Elkins quarterback and defensive back Rodney Vandevender and linebacker & running back TJ Guire both inked with Fairmont State football on national signing day.

The duo both played an integral part in the Tigers first playoff win in program history in 2020 and are slated to play defense in college.

Guire was a second team all-state selection at LB in 2020 & Vandevender earned honorable mention honors.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FCI Gilmer
W.Va. Federal prison inmate dies of COVID-19
Police say the employee, a man in his 40s, was confronted by 95-year-old Okie Payne as he...
Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money
Julie M. Wheeler
W.Va. Woman who tried to fake death gets extra year in prison
Pet Helpers: Zoey
Pet Helpers: Zoey
Local Fraternal Order of Police threaten suit over Morgantown citizen review board

Latest News

WVU baseball
WVU baseball navigating unchartered territory ahead of 2021 season
Stills
Former WVU DL Stills invited to 2021 NFL Combine
WVU fans
2,800 fans welcome to WVU Coliseum for Feb. 13 game vs. Oklahoma
Tygarts Valley
Tygarts Valley sends Boggs & Depp to WV Wesleyan football