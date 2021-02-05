Elkins duo Guire & Vandevender ink with Fairmont State

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Elkins quarterback and defensive back Rodney Vandevender and linebacker & running back TJ Guire both inked with Fairmont State football on national signing day.

The duo both played an integral part in the Tigers first playoff win in program history in 2020 and are slated to play defense in college.

Guire was a second team all-state selection at LB in 2020 & Vandevender earned honorable mention honors.

A WEST VIRGINIA product that is known for creating a "No fly zone" all over the field. We would like to welcome @Rodneyvandeven2 to the Falcon Family! #FalconsHunt pic.twitter.com/lNeMmalyTb — Fairmont State Falcons Football (@FairmontStateFB) February 3, 2021

Add one more WEST VIRGINIA product. He is always using the hit stick and making ball carriers crumple. We would like to welcome @thomas_guire1 to the Falcon Family! #FalconsHunt pic.twitter.com/Qr9gonS4sq — Fairmont State Falcons Football (@FairmontStateFB) February 3, 2021

