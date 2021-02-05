Former WVU DL Stills invited to 2021 NFL Combine

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former WVU All-American defensive lineman Darius Stills has been invited to the 2021 NFL Combine.

The scouting event will take place virtually this spring.

Stills was named a Consensus All-American in 2020, the Big 12′s Defensive Lineman of the Year and a first team all-conference selection.

He tallied 25 tackles, 7 for a loss and 3.5 sacks in his senior campaign.

Earlier this year, former WVU linebacker Tony Fields was also invited to the Combine.

