Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | February 4, 2021

Rain Is Pushing Through Tonight, Leaving Messy Conditions Behind! But When Does It Leave, And What About The Weekend?
By Joseph Williams
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight is going to be a bit messy. A low-pressure system from the Great Plains will bring cloudy skies and lows in the 30s for the lowlands tonight, which is above-average for this time of year. Rain moves in during the overnight hours into tomorrow morning for the lowlands. The fast-moving front, which is producing the rain and snow in the first place, leaves around 8 AM tomorrow, taking the precipitation with it. The mountainous areas will be close to freezing, so they’ll see between 1 to 3 inches in some locations, as well as the potential for freezing rain. Because of this, some of the mountain counties will be under Winter Weather Advisories until between 7-10 am tomorrow. Some mountain roads will be slick due to the snowfall and ice, so be careful traveling tomorrow. After that, we’ll see highs in the 30s, breezy winds that will make those temperatures feel cold, and a few snow showers. A few more snow showers coming overnight into early-morning Saturday, before we see a period of dry weather for the afternoon hours. Then, another round of snow comes Saturday night into Sunday, as another low-pressure system moves south of West Virginia. Highs will be in the 30s for both days. Next week, we’ll see more precipitation coming in Monday night into Tuesday.

Tonight: A cold front will bring plenty of rain in the lowlands, and snow, along with possible ice, into the mountains. This will make for slick conditions tonight, so be careful traveling. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: The back end of the system brings cold air from the west. We might see some on-again, off-again snow showers, but expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. Breezy winds will make temperatures feel colder. High: 34

Saturday: We might see a brief burst in snow showers for Saturday morning, but other than that, we should be dry. Overnight, more snow comes in. High: 34.

Sunday: We’ll see snow in the morning and early-afternoon, as a low-pressure system moves to the southeast of us. Other than that, we should see drier conditions. Still, expect mostly skies for the day, only clearing out overnight. High: 32.

