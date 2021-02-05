Kathleen “Kathy” (Gemondo) Piccalo Kathleen “Kathy” (Gemondo) Piccalo, 75, of Fairmont, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 10, 1945, in Shinnston; a daughter of the late James and Lelia (Comer) Gemondo. Kathy worked as a housekeeper for private homes, businesses including CW Stickley’ and Adams Office Supply. She loved to spend time with her family, friends and especially her grandchildren. Kathy enjoyed traveling, watching the sunsets and being outdoors. Kathy is survived by her daughters, Jina Marie Piccalo of Fairmont, and Lela Jo Ganoe and her husband, Shawn of Kingmont; her son, Michael Anthony Piccalo and his wife, Amy of Maryland; six grandchildren, Tony Piccalo, Allie Piccalo, Ava Marie Piccalo, Laney Ganoe, Katelyn Ganoe and Christopher Ganoe; her brother, Jimmy Gemondo of Shinnston; her sisters, Judy Girod and her husband Marchie of Maryland, Gwenie Goff of Maryland, and Sandy Gemondo of Clarksburg. In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Richard S. Piccalo, who died January 1, 2017; her sisters, Toni Meredith and Linda Gemondo. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Fred Abes, officiating. In keeping with Kathy’s wishes, she will be cremated following the service. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

