Kevin Corriveau's Evening Forecast | February 5, 2021

A pleasant beginning to the weekend
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! We had a rainy and windy early morning, but the rain ended early. Winds continued to stay gusty throughout the day and that will also be the trend for this evening as well. Even with the sun, we had today, temperatures were on a downward trend since midnight. Our high temperature of the day was actually at midnight when we saw 42F. Tonight will stay mostly cloudy, but there is a chance for a few flurries to move through our area, but don’t expect to see any accumulation with them. Our next big snow event will begin Saturday afternoon. A storm is brewing along the Gulf Coast and will deepen quickly. We’ll be on the northern section of the storm and the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Warning for parts of the Appalachians for heavy snow 4-6″. Elkins and Snowshoe are in those areas, but here in the lowland, expect to see 1 – 2″. Once that storm pulls away later on Sunday, we’ll see some nice improvement into Monday, but do look out for that frigid morning in store on Monday where the low is expected to be 14F.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered flurries: Low 26

Saturday: Partly cloudy, but then increasing clouds and snow late: High 38

Sunday: Snow showers with improving conditions later in the day: High: 34

Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly: High: 37

