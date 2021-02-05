Kyran Honored by WV Batman and Batmobile in Braxton County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - H4H Foundation/Heroes 4 Higher has invited West Virginia Batman & Spidey to help lay to rest the 3 year old young hero, Kyran. Kyran’s life was tragically taken in a child abuse case, and he loves Batman, Spiderman and motorcycles. Due to these circumstances, Kyran will be getting a superhero/ biker sendoff. FLY HIGH KYRAN!

The family, friends, bikers with Guardians Of The Children, H4H Foundation, West Virginia Batman & Spidey, and First Responders will join together to put a smile on Kyran’s face from above, as well as share hope with this hurting community. All families who attend will receive signed “TOUGH THINGS MAKE US STRONGER” posters, which are aimed to empower and inspire individuals to change the world for the better in honor of Kyran.

The H4H Foundation will do all they can to help honor Kyran in the way he deserves and empower the entire family, community & responders through this horrible tragedy.

More on The H4H Foundation:

https://h4hcharity.org/ Facebook.com/h4h.us

Contacts: Amanda Criner 304-644-2219 John Buckland (Batman)-304-972-2311

Revised Location: Gassaway Baptist Church, Gassaway WV 1 mile off exit 62 on I-79 Date & Time: Feb 8th, 2021 Visitation 12:00-1:30 & Service at 1:30

