Marion County man arrested after deputies found a pipe bomb in vehicle

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been arrested after deputies allegedly found a pipe bomb in his vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, the Marion County Sheriffs Department and WV State Police were on the scene.

The complaint reported that on Feb. 4, deputies pulled over Justin Gower off of Alta Vista Ave. for having a “Lost Plate” cardboard sign in place of where the license plate belonged.

The criminal complaint stated that when asking for Gower’s license and registration, he said that he didn’t have it for the vehicle.

Deputies proceeded to search the vehicle and located needles, a single rifle round and a pipe bomb. The WVSP Bomb Tech took x-rays of the suspected device and later rendered safe.

Gower allegedly told deputies that he had gotten the pipe bomb from a friend and forgot that it was in the vehicle, otherwise he would have told the deputies. Later in the complaint, it stated that Gower made the pipe bomb at his residence.

A search warrant was also granted for Gower’s residence and deputies said they located pipe matching the suspected device, along with drills and grinders.

5 News has yet to hear from the Marion County Sheriff Department to find out if this is still an ongoing investigation or for any further comments.

