Press Release Update- Alexa Randolph

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday February 21st of 2021, The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston, WV performed an autopsy in the presence of Monongalia County Sheriff’s Detectives. The Medical Examiner ruled the death as a homicide, and the official report listing the manner of death is pending.

Additional evidence has been collected throughout the investigation this week, and this evidence along with the victim’s car were taken to the West Virginia state Police Crime Lab for analysis. Investigators from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and Morgantown Police Department are continuing to follow leads in order to further the investigation process. The Granville Police Department has also assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the disappearance or death of Alexa Randolph is asked to contact the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detectives at 304-291-7218.

