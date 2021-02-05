Sportsbooks prepare for Super Bowl Sunday, gambling hotline staff offer safe betting tips

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The stage is set for Super Bowl 55. Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of this generation, vs. Patrick Mahomes, the greatest quarterback of the future generation.

Millions of eyes will be on the action in Tampa Bay Sunday, but even more money will be on the line as sportsbooks have proposition bets on everything from the winner of the game to the winner of the coin toss.

“We have everything that could possibly happen in that game up for proposition wagers,” said Johnny Avello, Head of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Avello says the Super Bowl is largest single-day event for the betting market every year. For this Super Bowl, DraftKings is touting novelty bets like the “Doink Special” based on whether or not the football will hit the post during a field goal.

In 2018, West Virginia became one of the 11 states that allow mobile sports betting. Sportsbook giants like DraftKings opened the market quickly through the use of mobile apps, allowing people to make legal bets without the need to go to a casino.

“In our country it is new, but it has been going on in other countries for many, many years. It has been going on in our country illegally for many years, so it is just being brought to the forefront now,” Avello said.

But with the easing of access and the rapid increase in advertising, addiction specialists have grown concern over the effects on gambling addiction.

“Traditionally, we have not seen that many calls from sports bettors, most of our calls are usually slot machine players,” said Sheila Moran, Director of Communications and Marketing for First Choice Services.

First Choice Services runs the West Virginia 1-800-GAMBLER hotline, providing services to those who struggle with gambling addiction.

Moran says after sportsbook apps became legal, the phone bank saw more calls from sports gamblers.

“These are people filing second mortgages on their homes, filing for bankruptcy, maybe losing their job. Family unhappy with them. All sorts of consequences and high chance of coping through substance use. Even depression and suicide. So it is a real problem for about 4% of people who place sports bets,” Moran said.

If you are interested in betting on the Super Bowl this weekend or any other sports event, Moran recommends you clearly set and follow limits on spending.

“Treat the cost of gambling as entertainment money, what you would spend on a movie and expect not to get back,” said Moran.

DraftKings staff say West Virginians favor the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl this year.

The game will air at Sunday, February 7th at 6:30 p.m. on WDTV.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.