WVU baseball navigating unchartered territory ahead of 2021 season

Ranked No. 14 in the nation by D1 baseball
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - 14th ranked Mountaineer baseball heads into the 2021 season ready to navigate unchartered territory in more ways than one.

First, WVU received the highest ranking in program history by D1baseball. Skipper Randy Mazey says to whom much is given, much is required.

“You gotta reverse strategies and teach them that if you’re gonna be ranked that high and people think highly of you, then you can’t take a day off,” Mazey said.

Mazey also revealed today that right-handed pitcher Ryan Bergert and shortstop Tevin Tucker are out for the yea r with preseason injuries. Both recently had surgery.

COVID-19 is also sure to throw some curveballs to their schedule. The Big 12, ACC & SEC are three of the few conferences that are playing out of conference games & three game weekend conference series’ instead of four.

“All the other conferences that are playing four game weekends in conference are not going to play a midweek game.... Once conference starts, the only midweek game on our schedule is Pitt,” Mazey said “We’re gonna maybe hope for some cancellations early in year...If history repeats itself with COVID here, there’s gonna be some weekends that are cancelled probably and teams looking for games later in the year.”

The Mountaineers are slated to begin their 2021 campaign with a three game series against Georgia State starting on Friday, February 19.

