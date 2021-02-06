Advertisement

Best Virginia to return to TBT in 2021

West Virginia alumni team
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Best Virginia is back. The team of Mountaineer basketball alums revealed on Friday that they intend to compete in The Basketball Tournament in 2021.

The team, which includes former WVU standouts such as Kevin Jones, John Flowers & Jaysean Paige did not compete in the 2-million dollar winner take all tourney this summer due to COVID-19.

It was held in 2020 at one location in Columbus, Ohio due to coronavirus however West Virginia is in the running to host one of the rounds this upcoming summer if it is split between multiple locations.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

arrested for pipe bomb
Marion County man arrested after deputies found a pipe bomb in vehicle
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced they will be implementing safeguards as of...
Press Release Update- Alexa Randolph
Pet Helpers: Zoey
Pet Helpers: Zoey
A man is barricaded in a home with a rifle after shooting three officers Thursday, authorities...
Police: 3 officers shot by suspect who barricaded in home

Latest News

Tandy
Former WVU DB Tandy to coach in Superbowl XV for Bucs
Guzman
WVU’s Mayes & Guzman hit the NCAA transfer portal
Huggins
No. 17 West Virginia hosts No. 23 Kansas to begin 6-game gauntlet
Campbell
Fairmont Senior OL Campbell commits to Fairmont State