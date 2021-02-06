Best Virginia to return to TBT in 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Best Virginia is back. The team of Mountaineer basketball alums revealed on Friday that they intend to compete in The Basketball Tournament in 2021.

The team, which includes former WVU standouts such as Kevin Jones, John Flowers & Jaysean Paige did not compete in the 2-million dollar winner take all tourney this summer due to COVID-19.

It was held in 2020 at one location in Columbus, Ohio due to coronavirus however West Virginia is in the running to host one of the rounds this upcoming summer if it is split between multiple locations.

BEST VIRGINIA, TBT 2021 ✅



Be sure to subscribe to our podcast to find out new player additions, who is returning, as the months get closer...



Also, @thetournament, let’s chat 😎 pic.twitter.com/WATRrn1JI0 — Final Fourcast Podcast + BEST VIRGINIA (@finalfourcast) February 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.