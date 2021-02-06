Advertisement

Fairmont Senior OL Campbell commits to Fairmont State

Former Polar Bear will join many former teammates with the Fighting Falcons
Campbell
Campbell(wdtv)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior offensive lineman Iaian Campbell committed to Fairmont State football on Friday,

He will join many former teammates with the Fighting Falcons including fellow 2021 signee WR Alex Brophy & Farmont State sophomore quarterback Connor Neal.

