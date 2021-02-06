Advertisement

Former WVU DB Tandy to coach in Superbowl XV for Bucs

In first season as defensive/ special teams assistant
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer All-American defensive back Keith Tandy will be the Mountaineer sole representative in Super Bowl XV.

Tandy is in his first season as a defensive/special teams assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

HOSTETLER WEIGHS IN

It’s been 30 years since former Mountaineer quarterback Jeff Hostetler led the New York Giants to an improbably 20-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl 25. The Mountaineer Sports Hall of Famer weighs in on the QB battle to come on Sunday between Tom Brady & Patrick Mahomes.

