Health officials report 549 new cases of COVID-19, 19 additional deaths in W.Va.

WV DHHR DASHBOARD 02/06
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 549 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Saturday.

The latest report brings the total number of known COVID-19 cases to 124,190.

According to the DHHR’s report, 215,930 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 101,352 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported 19 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 2,119.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year old male from Monongalia County, a 64-year old male from Mingo County, a 79-year old female from Upshur County, a 63-year old female from Pleasants County, a 69-year old male from Wood County, a 67-year old male from Wood County, a 71-year old female from Wood County, a 90-year old female from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Pleasants County, an 86-year old male from Mingo County, a 69-year old female from Wood County, a 61-year old female from Marshall County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, an 86-year old male from Harrison County, an 82-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 69-year old female from Mercer County, a 79-year old male from McDowell County, a 76-year old male from Mingo County, and a 79-year old female from Mason County.

“Today is a difficult day as our state continues to feel the effects of this terrible pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.  “Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones and to those who are currently battling COVID-19.”

DHHR officials said 16,886 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 378 patients are currently hospitalized, 115 patients are in ICU, and 56 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,146), Berkeley (9,156), Boone (1,474), Braxton (755), Brooke (1,940), Cabell (7,263), Calhoun (216), Clay (362), Doddridge (427), Fayette (2,478), Gilmer (659), Grant (1,015), Greenbrier (2,309), Hampshire (1,427), Hancock (2,527), Hardy (1,239), Harrison (4,607), Jackson (1,598), Jefferson (3,421), Kanawha (11,347), Lewis (904), Lincoln (1,154), Logan (2,529), Marion (3,488), Marshall (2,890), Mason (1,701), McDowell (1,287), Mercer (3,987), Mineral (2,522), Mingo (1,997), Monongalia (7,299), Monroe (900), Morgan (882), Nicholas (1,089), Ohio (3,463), Pendleton (598), Pleasants (778), Pocahontas (568), Preston (2,459), Putnam (3,940), Raleigh (4,315), Randolph (2,264), Ritchie (577), Roane (476), Summers (681), Taylor (1,039), Tucker (476), Tyler (588), Upshur (1,569), Wayne (2,452), Webster (272), Wetzel (1,027), Wirt (331), Wood (6,669), Wyoming (1,653).

