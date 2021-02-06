Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | February 6, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We had a nice, dry afternoon for the day, with highs being in those upper-30s. But tonight will not be so dry. A low-pressure system from the south will move up the East Coast. As it does, it will also gain energy from another system out to the west. The result is a wide swath of snow pushing through West Virginia overnight into tomorrow morning. Most of the snowfall will take place in the mountains. The system will leave by the afternoon, but not before dropping 1 to 2 inches of snow in the lowlands, and over 3 inches of snow in the mountains. Some mountainous areas, especially in the southern counties, might see up to 4 to 6 inches of snow. Because of this, most of the mountain counties in North-Central WV will be under a Winter Weather Advisory, with eastern Pocahontas County under a Winter Storm Warning, from midnight until noon Sunday. Expect enough snow on the roads to make them slick, so be careful driving tomorrow morning. The system leaves by Sunday afternoon, leaving skies to clear out by the evening hours. Heading into Monday morning, we’ll be cold, with lows in the teens, but then we warm up to the upper-30s for Monday afternoon. Then, by Tuesday, we’ll see another disturbance bringing snow into our region. Later next week, another system will bring more rain and snow into our region.

Tonight: First, we’ll see plenty of clouds coming in as a low-pressure system approaches. Then in the overnight hours, we’ll see snow coming down, especially in the mountains. If you’re traveling tonight, some roads will be slick, so be careful. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Snow will continue to fall until at least the early-afternoon hours, as the system pushes to the east. Thereafter, we’ll see cloudy skies until we head into the evening hours. Highs will be in the low-30s. High: 32.

Monday: We’ll start out bitterly cold, with lows in the teens. But as we head into the afternoon, we’ll warm up to the upper-30s. We’ll also see some sunshine, at least for the morning and afternoon, before more clouds come in. High: 38.

Tuesday: Another disturbance brings rain and snow showers into WV, along with cloudy skies, making for another messy day. Highs will be in the 40s. High: 40.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.