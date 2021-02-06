Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | February 5, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We were colder than yesterday, but we at least saw some nicer weather today. It was breezy, with gusts in the upper-20s to low-30s. Tonight, a weak disturbance will bring a few more snow showers and cool temperatures into WV. These light showers leave by late-morning tomorrow, leaving us with partly sunny skies for the afternoon. We’ll see highs in the mid- to upper-30s tomorrow afternoon, and because wind gusts will die down by tomorrow afternoon, those temperatures will be more bearable. Tomorrow night into Sunday, however, another bout of snow comes into West Virginia, as a complex low-pressure system rides up the East Coast. We’ll likely see between 3-6 inches of snow into the mountains, with much lower amounts in the lowlands, by the time the system leaves late-morning Sunday. Because of the amount of snow expected in the mountains, several Appalachian counties will be under a Winter Storm Watch from tomorrow evening until Sunday afternoon. Roads will be slick during this time, so be careful when traveling. By Sunday afternoon, expect clearing skies. After a bitterly cold Monday morning, we’ll see some nice weather for the afternoon, before more rain and snow showers come on Tuesday. Later next week, we’ll see some more precipitation come into the region.

Tonight: We’ll see some more breezy gusts, which will make tonight’s lows feel more chilly. We’ll also see a chance for some light snow showers. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Any remaining snow showers leave by the early-afternoon hours, leaving a mix of Sun and clouds for tomorrow afternoon and evening. Temperatures will also feel milder. Overnight, a low-pressure system brings snow into West Virginia. High: 37.

Sunday: Snow falls across the mountains and even the lowlands in West Virginia until at least the early-afternoon hours, when the system leaves. Thereafter, skies will slowly begin to clear out, although Sunday night will be chilly as a result. High: 32.

Monday: We’ll start out with a bitterly cold morning. Then we’ll warm up to the low-30s. On the bright side, we’ll see some dry weather for the day. High: 34.

