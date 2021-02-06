Lincoln OL Hawkins officially inks with Alderson Broaddus
Second team all-state selection in 2020
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln offensive lineman Payton Hawkins made his commitment to Alderson Broaddus football officially official on Friday.
The second team all-state tackle had to rehab back from a knee injury in the preseason and missed the first two games for the Cougars. That made today even more special.
