Advertisement

Lincoln OL Hawkins officially inks with Alderson Broaddus

Second team all-state selection in 2020
Payton Hawkins
Payton Hawkins(wdtv)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln offensive lineman Payton Hawkins made his commitment to Alderson Broaddus football officially official on Friday.

The second team all-state tackle had to rehab back from a knee injury in the preseason and missed the first two games for the Cougars. That made today even more special.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

arrested for pipe bomb
Marion County man arrested after deputies found a pipe bomb in vehicle
FCI Gilmer
W.Va. Federal prison inmate dies of COVID-19
Julie M. Wheeler
W.Va. Woman who tried to fake death gets extra year in prison
Police say the employee, a man in his 40s, was confronted by 95-year-old Okie Payne as he...
Police: Man, 95, killed assisted living worker over money
Pet Helpers: Zoey
Pet Helpers: Zoey

Latest News

Campbell
Fairmont Senior OL Campbell commits to Fairmont State
San Antonio will be a hub of activity for the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
Entire NCAA women’s basketball tournament to be in San Antonio area
Guire & Vandevender
Elkins duo Guire & Vandevender ink with Fairmont State
WVU baseball
WVU baseball navigating unchartered territory ahead of 2021 season