No. 17 West Virginia hosts No. 23 Kansas to begin 6-game gauntlet

Will play six ranked teams in a row
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A gauntlet of six straight ranked opponents begins for No. 17 West Virginia on Saturday against No. 23 Kansas.

The Mountaineers fell to then ranked No. 3 KU on December 22, 79-65. The Jayhawks hit a season-best 16 triples in that game.

They have made double digit threes only once since then and have lost four of their last six games.

Junior guard Ochai Agbaji leads the Jayhawks in scoring with 14 points a game while junior big man David McCormack is averaging 12 points and 6 rebounds.

The two will clash at the Coliseum at 2 p.m. with the game airing on WDTV.

