Randolph County man charged with allegedly sending obscene matter to minor

VALLEY BEND, W.Va (WDTV) - On the evening of February 23, 2021, Deputy Zach Pingley of Randolph County Sheriff’s Office met with a mother and her 15-year old daughter who, police say, was victimized online.

The Sheriff’s Office investigation determined that the juvenile was using mobile application Snapchat when another user, later identified to be John David Channell, attempted to live video chat in the early morning hours of February 22, 2021. The juvenile accepted the live video request from Mr. Channell, identifying him because of mutual friends. According to the media release, the victim alleges that Mr. Channell then proceeded to perform inappropriate acts on the video feed.

Deputy Pingley obtained a search warrant and, along with corporal Seth Kyle, executed the search warrant. A warrant was also obtained for the arrest of Mr. Channell and he was taken into custody on a felony count of distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office continues their investigation, and asks that anyone with further information contact 304-636-2111 or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.