Soldier returns home from Guantanamo Bay

By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday morning couldn’t have come any sooner for the Blackburn family.

Their patriarch, Timothy Blackburn, flew back into Yeager Airport to see his family for the first time in over a year.

“Seeing the ground get closer and closer into Charleston, I couldn’t hold it in,” Blackburn said. “I’m bawling up. I’m so happy.”

Blackburn, a hospital corpsman with the Navy, has been station at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba since December 2019. It was the second deployment in his 10-year military career.

He says he’s coming back to quite a different world.

“So I deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba before the pandemic started and I was overseas when all the policies went into place with masks and all the precautions,” Blackburn said. “So coming back right now is really the first time I’m seeing it.”

While he’s ready to transitions back to civilian life, Blackburn says he’s most excited to spend time with the ones he loves most.

“I’m going to take my time and I have plenty of leave to burn up,” Blackburn said.

