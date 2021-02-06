Two Vehicle Crash near Valley Head, WV

VALLEY HEAD, W.Va (WDTV) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department released detailed information to the public on a two vehicle crash, first reported this morning.

As stated in the media release from the Office of the Sheriff of Randolph County, Hope Haslam of Valley Head was traveling North towards Huttonsville when she lost control of the 2006 Chevy Trail Blazer she was driving on the icy road. Ms. Haslam’s vehicle crossed left of center and collided into a delivery truck for Elkins Distributing.

Upon impact with the delivery truck, Ms. Haslam’s vehicle flipped over and resulted in her ejection, along with a 15 year old juvenile passenger. The media release also notes that a third passenger was traveling in Ms. Haslam’s vehicle – a 13 year old juvenile – but was not ejected with the others.

According to officials at the scene, the driver of the delivery truck, Colby Philips, appeared to be uninjured.

All occupants of Ms. Haslam’s vehicle were taken to Davis Medical Center by Randolph County EMS. The Sheriff’s report notes that Health Net could not be utilized for flight due to harsh winter weather conditions. Following surgery at DMC, Ms. Haslam was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. The 15 year old passenger was also flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital after initial treatment at DMC, while the 13 year old juvenile remained at DMC as of Friday afternoon. Both Huttonsville Mill Creek Fire Department and Valley Head Fire Department assisted at the crash scene. Sheriff Rob Elbon, Corporal Danny Pennington, and Deputy Tyler Knotts investigated the crash.

