WVU’s Mayes & Guzman hit the NCAA transfer portal

Announced on Twitter
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Briason Mayes & junior safety Noah Guzman both announced on Twitter that they have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Mayes started in seven games as a rookie in 2019 and played in 8 with 4 starts in 2020.

Guzman played in 25 games in three seasons at WVU at tallied 42 career tackles.

