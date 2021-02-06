WVU’s Mayes & Guzman hit the NCAA transfer portal

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Briason Mayes & junior safety Noah Guzman both announced on Twitter that they have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Mayes started in seven games as a rookie in 2019 and played in 8 with 4 starts in 2020.

Guzman played in 25 games in three seasons at WVU at tallied 42 career tackles.

