Barbara Wright Barbara Joan (Springer) Wright, 75, of Hacker Valley, formerly of Webster Springs passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at United Healthcare Center, Bridgeport. Born March 11, 1945 in Hacker Valley, she was the daughter of the late Oda and Margaret (Boggs) Springer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Wright; companion, Harlan Clutter; and siblings: Timothy, James, and Kimberly Springer. She was a retail cashier for Go-Mart for several years. When she was able, she liked to cook, sew, and quilt. But, most of all, she enjoyed spending time working outside with Brayden doing landscaping projects. Left to cherish her memory are brothers: Robert “Don” Boggs (wife, Donna) of Hacker Valley, Kenny Springer of Rock Cave, and David Springer (wife, Sherry) of Hacker Valley; sisters: Patricia Wayne (husband, Robert) of Gassaway, Betty Workman (husband, John) of Alexandria; Ona Holbrook (husband, Kenny) of Huttonsville, Becky “Sue” Warner (husband, Tom) of Beverly, Pam King (husband, Leroy) of Kingwood, and Robin Tackett (husband, Dave) of Colton; two very special people in her life that will always hold a place for her in their hearts: Breanna and Brayden Springer; step-son, Steve Wright; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. A graveside service will be held 1pm, Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Sand Run Cemetery, Bolair, with Pastor Chris Cosner officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, is honored to be serving the Springer/Wright families. Due to COVID-19, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the state of WV, including the wearing of facial coverings.

Barbara Wright (Barbara Wright)