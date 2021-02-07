Advertisement

Deans Notches Career-High 30 as No. 21 WVU Earns 10th-Straight Win, 81-75 over Texas

Mountaineers improve to 15-2 overall and 9-2 in Big 12 play
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (WDTV) - K.K. Deans scored a career-high 30 points to lead No. 21 WVU to its 10th-straight victory, 81-75 over Texas.

The winning streak is the Mountaineers’ longest since to 2018-2019 season. West Virginia remains in second place in the Big 12 standings.

Kysre Gondrezick added 20 points. Esmery Martinez recorded her 10th double-double of the year with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Charli Collier paced the Longhorns with 21 points. Joanne Allen-Taylor added 15 points.

With the victory, WVU improves to 15-2 overall and 9-2 in conference play. Texas drops to 13-5 overall and 7-4 in the Big 12.

West Virginia returns to action Wednesday night hosting Kansas. Tip-off at the WVU Coliseum is set for 7 p.m.

