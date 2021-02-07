Family friend shares memory of Braxton County three-year-old boy who died

SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On Tuesday Feb. 2, a man was arrested for the death of a three-year-old, and now a close friend of the child’s mother is sharing who the young boy, Kyran was.

“He was always happy. he enjoyed all the little things in life,” Breanna Perkins, the family friend said. “He was kind hearted. If anyone around you cried, he was always right there to comfort you,” she said.

West Virginia state police say he died due to what appeared to be extreme physical abuse. Kyran’s stepfather, 33-year-old Samuel Thomas Workman, is being charged with Kyran’s death.

“We see this stuff (abuse) all the time,” Perkins said. “It hits you, but once something happens like that to someone close to you, you’re like wow, this stuff really happens all the time.”

Now those who knew Kyran are focusing more on the joy he brought them through his love for singing and his overall happy spirit.

“My favorite memory is just seeing him all the time because anytime I would even just show up in the driveway, he would be the first one to run outside and give me a big hug with a smile on his face and it’s just so sad that I won’t be able to get that anymore,” Perkins said.

The community has also stepped in, including the Heroes 4 Higher foundation’s very own Batman, who was on of Kyran’s favorite superheroes and will be attending the private funeral.

“I wanted to do something so amazing, that the last thing the world will talk about, as it relates to Kryan is, oh man, he went off like a superhero,” West Virginia Batman, John Buckland said. “Then we can take a very negative situation and turn it into a positive. Not just for him (Kyran), but for his family, for the community, and also for child abuse awareness all over the world.”

Perkins’ said the family is grateful for the support of the community and reminds others of the importance of loving those around you at all times.

“I know how much I’m hurting from it and I know how much his mother is hurting from it, so just hold your babies as close as you can and love them because you don’t ever know when something is going to happen,” Perkins said.

