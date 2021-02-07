Loretta “Lori” Conner Loretta “Lori” Jane Conner, 63, of Fairmont passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born in Kingwood on October 24, 1957 a daughter of the late Richard Franklin LaRue and Wilma Dean Lewis. She graduated from Morgantown High School. She was a homemaker, and a mother. She had worked for Walmart as a Pharmacy Manager. She then worked with her husband at Conner Trucking as the company’s secretary. She was a talented organist at several local churches. She enjoyed time with family. She most enjoyed traveling with her husband to many places especially their getaways to Florida. She is survived by her loving husband Paul E. Conner, the couple married on July 4, 2008; her son Ricky McDonald and his wife Candi of Morgantown; her daughter Tessa Bowman and her husband Nathan of Morgantown; grandchildren Caydence Marie Bowman, Dakota Nathaniel Bowman, Austin Allen McDonald, Wyatt Dale Bowman, Marissa Michelle McDonald, Lena Jane Bowman, and Brayden Michael McDonald all of Morgantown; four sisters Wilma Gibson and her husband Paul of Preston County, Vera Helmick and her husband Bill of Morgantown, Rebecca Rodgers and her husband Ray of Florida and Gladys Gillium and her husband Greg of Fairmont; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother Walter “Junior” Rye; and her grandparents that raised her Paige and Lourdine Lewis. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Tuesday from 1 – 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. A service will be conducted by Pastor Scott Krepps at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Glady Creek Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the Conner family at www.carpenterandford.com

