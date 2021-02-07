Senator Manchin visits Marion County’s COVID-19 vaccination location

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - With an uptick in West Virginians that wanted to be vaccinated, Senator Joe Manchin stopped in Marion County to find out what the community needed.

Manchin visited the county’s COVID-19 vaccination station to see what changes needed to be made to improve the process.

The number one issue Manchin wanted to address was ensuring every vaccine that enters the state made it into someone’s arm.

“If one county doesn’t have enough vaccines and another county has extra vaccines there should be an emergency list. At the end of the day it will spoil and there is only so much time,” he said.

Manchin added he wanted a system to be created that allows a county with extra vaccines to deliver the extras to a neighboring county that needs them.

He also noted that he wanted more vaccination sites to be approved not just in Marion County, but across the state.

Manchin said his list of priorities include making sure the health care profession had all they needed to succeed.

He said that as time went on vaccines would become more available as companies rolled out product.

Manchin added he knew Johnson and Johnson were working on a single dose vaccine.

He also encouraged the community to volunteer their time at one of the vaccination clinics to take some of the stress off health care workers.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.