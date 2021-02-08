Advertisement

Published: Feb. 8, 2021
Alva Arthur “Zeek” Stutler, III, 42, of Lost Creek passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at his residence following an extended illness.He was born in Clarksburg on September 12, 1978, a son of the late Alva Stutler, Jr. and Lucille. E. Maxwell Stutler who survives in Lost Creek.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Felicia Cox Stutler, whom he married on February 27, 2017; three sons, Jesse James Stutler, Jonathan Stutler and Jaden Arthur Stutler, all of Lost Creek; one brother, William J. Stutler of Lost Creek; one sister, Ruth Stutler of Lost Creek; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by a beloved cousin, Jamie Maxwell and his uncle “Pickle” Stutler.Zeek was in the lawn care business and was a member of the Center Branch Church.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Pastor Gary Carr officiating.  Interment will be in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Weston.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

