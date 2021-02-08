Advertisement

Bridgeport City Council to consider fencing two heavily heavily frequented areas

Benedum Civic Center
Benedum Civic Center
By WDTV News Staff
Feb. 8, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Council will consider upgrading safety measures in two heavily frequented areas.

The areas in questions are the Benedum Civic Center and Deegan Lake.

Council will consider whether to fence the areas at Monday night’s 7 p.m. meeting.

Our media partners at Connect Bridgeport report that Council will review a contract from Alco Fence Company of Fairmont. The contract is for $14,386 and will feature chain link fencing and ornamental fencing.

The meeting is open to the public. There will be a forum near the start of the meeting for anyone wishing to address the city’s governing body.

