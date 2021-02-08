Advertisement

Former Mountaineer guard Butler named assistant coach at Wheeling University

Retired from professional basketball in 2020
Da'Sean Butler
Da'Sean Butler(wdtv)
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just months after hanging up the sneakers, former Mountaineer guard Da’Sean Butler has found a home on the sidelines.

Butler has been named an assistant coach in the Mountain East Conference for Wheeling University.

This fall, Butler announced he was retiring from playing professionally. He made stops in Latvia, Belgium, France & Israel among others during his pro career from 2011-2020.

Butler, who was recently voted into the Mountaineer sports hall of fame, led the Mountaineers to the Final Four in 2010. He was a first team All-Big East selection and finalist for the Wooden Award.

