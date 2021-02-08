Former Mountaineer guard Butler named assistant coach at Wheeling University

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just months after hanging up the sneakers, former Mountaineer guard Da’Sean Butler has found a home on the sidelines.

Butler has been named an assistant coach in the Mountain East Conference for Wheeling University.

🏀 @WU_Basketball has hired former WVU All-American and 2010 NBA Draft pick Da'Sean Butler as an assistant coach. https://t.co/EA9SfudOyJ — Wheeling U Athletics (@WUCardinals) February 8, 2021

This fall, Butler announced he was retiring from playing professionally. He made stops in Latvia, Belgium, France & Israel among others during his pro career from 2011-2020.

Butler, who was recently voted into the Mountaineer sports hall of fame, led the Mountaineers to the Final Four in 2010. He was a first team All-Big East selection and finalist for the Wooden Award.

