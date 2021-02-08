FSU launches spring semester COVID-19 surveillance testing program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As its spring semester beings, Fairmont State University has launched its COVID-19 surveillance testing program.

The testing group is made up of 10% of the on-campus student population. Saliva-based tests were self-administered, and they led to the identification of five positive cases.

Students are selected and tested regardless of a known exposure. The random selection method enables the university to make inferences about the level of spread within the campus population and identify asymptomatic cases.

The surveillance testing initiative is part of the university’s strategy to mitigate and monitor the spread of COVID-19.

