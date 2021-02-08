Harrison County Task Force Officer given top honor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - US Attorney Bill Powell announced that the Commander of the Greater Harrison Drug Task Force is the recipient of the Appalachian HIDTA Outstanding Task Force Officer of the Year Award.

The name of the Commander isn’t being released because of the nature of his work, but he is a 12-year veteran of the task force and a 30-year veteran of the Bridgeport Police Department.

“There isn’t a man more deserving of this award than this commander. I am extremely proud that he is in our district. He is single minded in his efforts to protect the people of West Virginia. His dedication is legendary and we are lucky to have him,” said Powell.

The Commander was selected from 287 task force officers in AHIDTA, 110 different agencies in four states encompassing 93 counties.

