High School musicians to be featured in March Robinson Grand series

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center continued to create virtual concerts for March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In their March series, the theater was giving local high school artists a virtual platform to continue perfecting their craft.

The Robinson Grand team took to the stage to prerecord the high schoolers performances.

The Ghostlight High School Series was an online concert experience made up of acts from different students in the area.

Bridgeport High School, senior Corrine Yurkovich who was involved in theatre and choir was one of students being featured.

“I listen to music everyday. I’m always singing something whether it be in my room, in the middle of a quiet classroom, in the car. I’m always singing always listening,” she said.

Yurkovich said COVID-19 made her love of performing more challenging.

“It’s been a struggle throughout the pandemic to keep up with musical activities and stuff. The rules are different for singers,” she added.

In the series she sang, Ariana Grande’s version of “Somewhere over the Rainbow.”

Yurkovich said she’s glad she has a chance to share her love of music with the community.

After graduation, Yurkovich planned to attend Middle Tennesee State University to major in songwriting.

Her performance would be posted on the Robinson Grand’s Facebook page on March 5.

