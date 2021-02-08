High School Winter Sports Conditioning to Begin Monday
Workouts must have supervision from coaches
Published: Feb. 8, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - High school winter sports conditioning is set to begin Monday, Feb. 8.
The workouts will take place for one week and must be under supervision of coaches. Official preseason practices for basketball, swimming and wrestling are set to start on Feb. 14.
Games will begin on March 3.
