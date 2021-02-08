Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | February 7, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing snow this morning, tonight, we’re going to be dry, with partly clear skies. However, we will also be very cold, with lows in the teens, so definitely bundle up if you’re heading out tonight or tomorrow morning. This comes as a high-pressure system stabilizes the atmosphere in WV, clearing out skies and allowing that daytime heating to escape. Tomorrow afternoon will also be nice, with temperatures rising to the 40s. We’ll see clouds coming from the west, but for much of tomorrow, we’ll be nice and dry. But by tomorrow night into Tuesday, a disturbance will come from the west and bring some rain and snow showers into the area. We won’t see much accumulation of snow from this event, but some roads might be slick due to the rain and snow showers, so be careful in your travels. Then on Wednesday, another disturbance will bring more rain and snow showers into the Mountain State. This same system will stick around and bring more rain and snow showers for much of Thursday as well, before leaving on Friday. While it’s too far out to say how much snow and rain/snow mix this system will bring, it will likely be messy enough that it will make more slick conditions in West Virginia, so we’ll be watching this system closely. In short, after tomorrow, it’s going to be messy.

Tonight: Because skies will be clear tonight, we’ll dip down into the teens. Skies will be partly clear, with some breaks in the clouds. Overall, we should be dry, but cold. Low: 12.

Tomorrow: We’ll see temperatures jump up to the upper-30s to low-40s. Skies will also be a mix of Sun and clouds, with more Sun than clouds for the afternoon. However, by tomorrow night into Tuesday, a disturbance starts bringing some rain and snow showers into WV. High: 40.

Tuesday: A disturbance brings some rain and snow showers to NCWV for much of the day, finally leaving in the early-evening hours. Not much accumulation is expected, but we might see some slick spots, so be careful when driving. High: 40.

Wednesday: Another disturbance comes into West Virginia, bringing more rain and snow showers into West Virginia for much of the day. High: 32.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.