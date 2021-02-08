Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 6, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! It started off chilly with a low of 13F, but with plenty of sunshine all day, the temperature rose quickly and we hit a high of 40F, slightly lower than the average high for this time of year. But unfortunately, this will be the nicest day of the whole week. Starting later tonight it is going to be a week of wintry weather. Tonight’s snow will begin mostly in the northern part of our area, near the Pennsylvania border. Then tomorrow morning we get a reinforcement that pushes snow into the higher elevations east of us, with possibly a wet mix for us here. Snowfall accumulations will be up to 2 inches in the northern areas and more like a trace to 1 inch everywhere else. The rest of Tuesday and into Wednesday morning are looking fine. By Wednesday afternoon we begin the next surge of winter weather. This time it will continue on through Friday midday. Expect to see this event provide mostly all snow as our temperatures will stay low enough. Some of our forecast models are indicating that we could see another 4-8 inches of additional snow. As for the weekend, there may be another separate impulse producing snow on Saturday, and then on Sunday, better weather, but the temperatures are on their way down.

Tonight: Snow showers into the morning: Low 27

Tuesday: Snow showers ending, then mostly cloudy: High 38

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then snow showers later: High: 34

Thursday: Snow: High: 33

