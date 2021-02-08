Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 6, 2021

Today was our best day of the week
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone!! It started off chilly with a low of 13F, but with plenty of sunshine all day, the temperature rose quickly and we hit a high of 40F, slightly lower than the average high for this time of year. But unfortunately, this will be the nicest day of the whole week. Starting later tonight it is going to be a week of wintry weather. Tonight’s snow will begin mostly in the northern part of our area, near the Pennsylvania border. Then tomorrow morning we get a reinforcement that pushes snow into the higher elevations east of us, with possibly a wet mix for us here. Snowfall accumulations will be up to 2 inches in the northern areas and more like a trace to 1 inch everywhere else. The rest of Tuesday and into Wednesday morning are looking fine. By Wednesday afternoon we begin the next surge of winter weather. This time it will continue on through Friday midday. Expect to see this event provide mostly all snow as our temperatures will stay low enough. Some of our forecast models are indicating that we could see another 4-8 inches of additional snow. As for the weekend, there may be another separate impulse producing snow on Saturday, and then on Sunday, better weather, but the temperatures are on their way down.

Tonight: Snow showers into the morning: Low 27

Tuesday: Snow showers ending, then mostly cloudy: High 38

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then snow showers later: High: 34

Thursday: Snow: High: 33

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

from physical abuse
Family friend shares memory of Braxton County three-year-old boy who died
Antonio Cottingham
Police arrest Fairmont man for alleged attempted murder
2 vehicle accident reported Friday morning
Two Vehicle Crash near Valley Head, WV
Timothy Blackburn hugs his daughter, Nova, for the first time in over a year.
Soldier returns home from Guantanamo Bay
arrested for pipe bomb
Marion County man arrested after deputies found a pipe bomb in vehicle

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for February 8, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for February 8, 2021
2 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | February 8th, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 8 2021 12PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 8 2021 12PM
Anna Hamelin Cut-in 2 8 2021
Anna Hamelin Cut-in 2 8 2021